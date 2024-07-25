Indian Army Set To Participate In Multinational Joint Military Exercise Khaan Quest 2024 In Mongolia

New Delhi: The Indian Army contingent will participate in the 21st edition of the multinational joint military exercise Khaan Quest 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Mongolia later this week.

The joint military exercise will be held from July 27 to August 9.

Khaan Quest 2024 will be aimed at enhancing the interoperability of the participating nations during peacekeeping missions in a multinational environment.

"Exercise # KhaanQuest 2024 #IndianArmy contingent will participate in 21st edition of Multinational Joint Military Exercise #KhaanQuest 2024, conducted in #Mongolia from 27 July to 09 August 2024. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability of the participating nations during peacekeeping missions in a multinational environment," the Indian Army stated in a post on X.

About The Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2024

Earlier this month, the 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2024, concluded on Tuesday, and the two sides engaged in a meaningful dialogue about future joint operations, symbolising the deepened ties and mutual respect cultivated throughout the exercise.

The exercise, which started on July 3, concluded after an intense 14 days of training and collaboration.

The closing ceremony took place at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, graced by Major Gen Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, AVSM, YSM, GOC of the Trishakti Corps.

This exchange further highlighted their unwavering commitment to fostering partnership in the realm of regional security.

Following the ceremony, the Indian contingent showcased their advanced capabilities through a spectacular display of cutting-edge weapons and equipment.