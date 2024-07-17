'Govt Will Not Sit Silent,' Says UP Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar On Doda Terror Attack That Claimed Lives Of 4 Indian Army Soldiers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday called the recent terror attack incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, in which four security personnel were killed, "very sad" and said that the government will not sit silent and that there will be retaliatory action.

Four army personnel laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the July 16 Doda encounter.

Statement Of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar

"The incident that happened today is very sad. Our government is continuously taking action and will also respond to the incident. And for the responsibility of security that the people of the country have given to the NDA, our government and our Prime Minister Modi are committed to making every possible effort to keep the people of the country and the country safe," Rajbhar said.

He urged the opposition to not do politics over any terrorist attack and sought their suggestions on how to stop such attacks.

Rajbhar said, "The opposition should give suggestions on what better can be done; politics should not be done on any terrorist attack; Rahul Gandhi's statement is his statement but the government is doing its work."

Opposition Parties Slam The Union Govt On Cross-Border Terrorism

The opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the Central government and said that a united national effort is needed against cross-border terrorism.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has vehemently condemned the cowardly act and criticised the Modi government's response.

"Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda. Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata," Kharge said, expressing solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers.

The Congress Party criticised the central government by posting a graphic on 'X' that claimed that within 38 days of the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, nine terrorist attacks had already taken place.

The post also mentions that during these recent terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers were killed, 13 were injured, 10 civilians were killed and 44 were injured.