'Proud That My Son Did Something For Nation,' Says Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (Retd), Father Of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Who Was Killed In Doda Encounter

Siliguri (WB): Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), the father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, remembered his son and said that he is "proud" that his son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation.

Statement Of Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (Retd), Father Of Captain Brijesh Thapa

Speaking to ANI, Col. Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd) on Tuesday said that the government is taking action against the terrorists.

"I could not believe when I was informed that he was no more. He always wanted to be in the Indian Army, right from his childhood. He used to wear my Army dress and roam around. Even after he had done his engineering, he still wanted to go to the Army. He cleared the exam in one go and was admitted into the Army. I feel proud that my son has done something for the nation and for the security of the nation. The only sad part is we won't be able to meet him again; otherwise, I am happy that he sacrificed his life for his country," he said.

Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Thapa On The Supreme Sacrifice Of Her Son

Nilima Thapa, the mother of Captain Thapa, said that she is proud of her son, who sacrificed his life for the country.

"He won't return to us. At 11 pm, we received the news. He was a very decent guy. He always wanted to join the Army. We used to tell them that life in the Army is tough. I am very proud of my son who sacrificed his life for the country. The government will take action. Unfortunately, we lost our son," the mother of the Captain told ANI.

Yogesh Thapa, uncle of Captain Brijesh Thapa urged the union government to act against the terrorists. Yogesh Thapa said that the loss they havd suffered can never be coped with.

Yogesh Thapa said that Captain Brijesh Thapa was killed last night, adding that his body will be handed over by Wednesday.

"He was my brother's son. He was killed in action last night in Doda. We are waiting for his body to arrive, after which we will go to Darjeeling. His parents live in Darjeeling. He joined the service 5 years ago. He was born and brought up in Army areas. He was unmarried. His father is a Colonel in the army. We are expecting the body to be handed over by tomorrow," he said.

"It is easy to say he sacrificed his life for the country, but the loss we have suffered as a family can never be coped with," he added.

About The Doda Encounter

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area on Monday evening. The soldiers killed in action were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On Monday night, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 9 PM in which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 Army personnel including an officer were killed in the firefight.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to brief him on the encounter in Doda.