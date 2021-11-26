e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:23 PM IST

Indian Army foils Pak infiltration attempt at LoC, 1 terrorist killed

Pakistan-based terrorists attempted an infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the Indian Army troops successfully prevented it with eliminating one terrorist.
ANI
Representative Pic/Army at LOC |

Rajouri: A Pakistani terrorist was killed in Bhimber Gali village of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army informed on Friday.

"On the night of November 25, 2021, Pak terrorist attempted an infiltration bid along LoC in Bhimber Gali sector (J&K). Alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and One Pak terrorist has been eliminated," PRO Jammu said.

The body of the terrorist along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:23 PM IST
