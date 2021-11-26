e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

Czech President Milos Zeman tests COVID-19 positive

The office of the Czech President stated and confirmed that President Milos Zeman has contracted COVID-19 and has been hospitalized until early this day.
IANS
Czech President Milos Zeman |

Czech President Milos Zeman |

Advertisement

Prague, Nov 26 (IANS) Czech President Milos Zeman has tested positive for Covid-19, his office confirmed.

In a statement, the office said Zeman, who was hospitalised in early October, tested positive on Thursday afternoon and was transported back to the Central Military Hospital in Prague from where he was discharged earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The work program of the President will "be suspended during the treatment of Covid-19", it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:02 PM IST
Advertisement