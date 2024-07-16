 Indian Army Expresses Condolences Over Doda Encounter That Killed 4 Soldiers
On Monday night, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 9 PM in which a heavy firefight ensued. Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the firefight.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday expressed their condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Doda encounter and said that the Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area on Monday evening. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.

"General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and all ranks of the Indian Army convey their deepest condolences to the Bravehearts, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda to ensure peace in the region. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," ADG PI-Indian Army posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Expresses His Condolences

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Doda encounter and said that counter-terrorism operations are underway.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army soldiers in a counter-terrorism operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K). My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The counter-terrorism operations are underway, and our soldiers remain committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism and restoring peace and order in the region," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Doda Encounter

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government would give an answer to "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

"The government will give an answer to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. It is our duty to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir," Assam CM said.

About The Doda Encounter

On Monday night, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 9 PM in which a heavy firefight ensued. Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the firefight.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to brief him on the encounter in Doda.

