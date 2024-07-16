'We'll Avenge Death Of Our Soldiers,' Says J&K LG Manoj Sinha On Doda Encounter That Killed 4 Indian Army Personnel

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha | File

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Doda encounter and called upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families," J-K LG posted on X.

He further said that we will "avenge" the deaths of our soldiers and thwart the "evil designs" of terrorists and their associates.

"I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism and provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations and neutralise the terror ecosystem," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On The Doda Encounter

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that he is distressed by the deaths of four soldiers, including an officer in Doda.

"Deeply distressed by the martyrdom of 4 brave Army soldiers, including an officer, in a terror encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. Our hearts go out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish him a speedy and complete recovery. No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists," Kharge posted on X.

"The spate of terror attacks that have gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. Modi government is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces," he added.

Search Operation Going On

The Indian Army used a helicopter to carry out a search operation in the forests of Doda as the hunt for terrorists in the region is on.

According to officials, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday evening following an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dessa area of the district.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.