IndiaMART, 4 markets on US Notorious Markets list

Washington / New Delhi: IndiaMART, one of the largest Indian e-commerce websites, along with four physical marketplaces in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have figured in the latest annual edition of the Notorious Markets List of the US.Released by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Tuesday, the 2022 Notorious Markets List identifies 39 online and 33 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.The Indian markets on the list are IndiaMART, Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata, Sadar Patrappa Road Market in Bengaluru, and Tank Road in Delhi.“The widespread trade in counterfeit and pirated goods harms the economic security of American workers and undermines our work to craft equitable and inclusive trade policy,” USTR Katherine Tai said.“The Notorious Markets List is an important tool that urges the private sector and our trading partners to take action against these harmful practices,” she added.