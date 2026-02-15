 'India Wedded To Strategic Autonomy': EAM S Jaishankar Amid US Claims On Russian Oil Buys
India, asserting its strategic autonomy, rejected US claims that it agreed to halt Russian oil imports. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, EAM S. Jaishankar emphasized that India’s energy decisions are guided by availability, cost, and risk, reaffirming that its foreign policy and trade choices remain independent of external pressure.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar | ANI

Munich: Amid repeated assertions from the United States regarding New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, India, reaffirming its "strategic autonomy", has conveyed a clear message on the global stage that its energy decisions will be determined by availability, cost, and risk considerations.

The remarks come against the backdrop of fresh US sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector and claims by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio that India has agreed to halt additional imports of Russian crude.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (local time), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar rejected suggestions that a recent India-US trade understanding would undermine India's long-standing commitment to strategic autonomy.

His comments followed Rubio's statement that Washington had received assurances from New Delhi that it would refrain from purchasing more Russian oil after the latest round of US sanctions on Moscow's energy exports.

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio's Statement

"The United States has imposed additional sanctions on Russia's oil. In our conversations with India, we've gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil. Europe has taken its set of steps moving forward," Rubio was quoted as saying during the conference, by Russian news agency TASS.

Earlier this month, President Trump had made a stronger assertion while announcing what he described as a breakthrough following months of trade tensions.

"India agreed to stop buying Russian oil and buy more from the US," he had said.

However, EAM Jaishankar made it evident that India's foreign policy orientation would remain anchored in its independent decision-making framework.

"We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it is very much a part of our history and our evolution. And it is something which is very deep, it is something which cuts across the political spectrum as well," he stated.

Referring specifically to energy procurement, the External Affairs Minister described the global oil market as "complex".

"As far as energy issues are concerned, this is a complex market today. I think the oil companies in India, as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world, look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take decisions that they feel are in their best interest," he said.

Aked directly whether India would discontinue Russian oil purchases under the terms of the trade arrangement, EAM Jaishankar responded candidly: "If the bottom line of your question is would I remain independent-minded and make my decisions and would I make choices which may not agree with your thinking; yes, it can happen."

India has so far neither formally confirmed nor denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping additional imports of Russian crude.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

