 'India Has Committed To Stop Buying Additional Russian Oil,' Says US Sec Marco Rubio At Munich Conference | VIDEO
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India has committed to halting additional purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio stated, “In our conversations with India, we have gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil.” His remarks came amid ongoing US sanctions targeting Russia over the Ukraine war.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India has committed to halting purchases of additional Russian oil, amid growing Western efforts to tighten economic pressure on Moscow.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio stated, “In our conversations with India, we have gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil.” His remarks came while explaining Washington’s broader sanctions strategy against Russia.

Sanctions Pressure And Ukraine War

Rubio emphasised that US sanctions remain central to efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. He noted that identifying peace terms “Ukraine can live with and that Russia will accept” has remained elusive so far.

The United States has continued to increase pressure on Moscow’s energy revenues, which form a key pillar of Russia’s war financing strategy.

India’s Russian Oil Dependence Since 2022

India’s crude oil imports from Russia have surged dramatically since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Discounted Russian crude became attractive to Indian refiners amid global supply disruptions and volatile energy prices.

However, US pressure intensified under former President Donald Trump, including secondary tariffs on India and sanctions targeting major Russian energy producers such as Rosneft and Lukoil, measures expected to take full effect by late 2025.

These developments led to fluctuations in India’s energy procurement strategy, as New Delhi sought to balance economic interests with geopolitical sensitivities.

'US Forcing India To Buy Costly LNG,' Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Strategic Balancing Act

India has consistently maintained that its energy purchases are driven by national interest and market considerations. New Delhi has also called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Rubio’s remarks signal a possible recalibration in India’s energy trade posture as global diplomatic efforts continue.

