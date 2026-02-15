‘Give Back Money, Sarees’: Congress Candidate Confronts Voters Post-Defeat - VIDEO

A video purportedly showing Congress candidate Swaroop Rani confronting voters and demanding the return of money and gifts after losing a municipal election has gone viral on social media.

According to local accounts, Swaroop Rani, accompanied by family members, visited homes in the first ward of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Municipality following her defeat. She allegedly asked residents to return cash, sarees, and hot boxes that she had distributed during the campaign.

The move reportedly triggered strong reactions from voters, who confronted her and refused to comply. In the viral clip, she is seen engaging in a heated exchange before eventually leaving the area after being unable to respond to the residents’ objections.

The incident has sparked sharp debate online, with users criticising the alleged distribution of gifts during elections and the subsequent demand for their return.