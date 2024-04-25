India Weather Update: Temperatures Continue To Soar In Parts Of Country; Rainfall Predicted For Northeast By IMD

Heatwave conditions will persist in several states across the country, according the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on Thursday. The IMD has issued an advisory for five days, from April 25 to April 29.

Northeast braces for downpour

A cyclone over Assam is anticipated to break into torrential rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds all over the northeastern region. Arunachal Pradesh will be the affected the most, with localised thundershowers forecast for April 27 and 28. While Assam and Meghalaya receive heavy rainfall on April 28, as well.

Yet another weather system over northwest Uttar Pradesh would bring the rains and the thunderstorms to the northern states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from April 26 to April 28. This period is expected to bring hailstorms, especially on April 26 and 27.

The northwest belt comprising Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh can also get a share of the rainfall, alongwith thunderstorms and ground winds. Whereas the focus is on 26th and 27th April, the rainy weather may continue for an extended period of time in some areas. The lone hailstorms are declared in Punjab and Haryana.

Central Maharashtra, Telangana, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh can also expect to get some respite from the sweltering weather courtesy of light rains with thunderstorms and gusts (April 25-27).

Kerala and Mahe are expected to experience less rainfall, while there is a possibility of isolated showers on April 25th. Hence, the hot and humid days are expected for the duration of this period.

Heatwave warning persists

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions still persist in some areas of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Residents of these regions are advised to stay well hydrated and take preventive measures against heatstroke.

Temperatures recorded on April 24

On Wednesday, parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Madhya Maharashtra recorded well above-normal daily minimum temperatures, which ranged from 3.1°C to 5°C higher as compared to the usual situation, according to the weather forecast agency. Other states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan also noted a decline in their minimum temperatures, but not as dramatic as those recorded in other regions.

There was consequent higher-than-usual maximum temperatures of 5.1°C above normal in West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. In addition to northern plains, such as Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand, some secluded places also experienced significantly warmer than average temperatures (3.1°C to 5°C) above the normal. Besides these, the regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana have also been recorded to have higher maximum temperatures.