India Weather Report For Today: Very Heavy Rainfall To Continue To Wreak Havoc In Several Parts Of Country

India Weather Report For Today: Very Heavy Rainfall To Continue Wreak Havoc In Several Parts Of Country

New Delhi: Extremely heavy spells of rain are most likely in several parts of India with flood like situation seeming to be likely in some of the vulnerable regions. As per the India meteorological Department, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on July 4.

According to IMD, Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northwest and Central India on July 4. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely i Uttar Pradesh.

As per IMD, on July 4, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh.

Cyclonic circulation lies over Manipur

As per IMD, cyclonic circulation lies over Manipur and a trough runs from from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Manipur, in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems:

1) Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over East & Northeast India during next 5 days.

2) Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand.

3) Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during

IMD: Impact Expected

1) Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

2) Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

3) Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

4) Minor damage to kutcha roads.

5) Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

6) Localized Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mud slips/landsinks/mudsinks.

7) Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

8) It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments