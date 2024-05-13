India Weather May 13 Forecast: Relief From Scorching Temperatures As IMD Predicts Rains In These Regions

Representational photo | Unsplash

As scorching temperatures slowly loosen its grip on swathes of the country, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast on Monday predicted rains across certain regions in India.

Saurashtra and Kutch are expected to experience hot and humid weather for the next five days, while west Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and south Haryana are bracing for heatwave conditions on May 16.

Weather forecast for north India

Isolated rainfall activity is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Monday and Tuesday, May 14. Additionally, Rajasthan braces for isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from Monday to May 16.

The forecast further stated that dust storms and thunderstorms with gusty winds over east Rajasthan and east Uttar Pradesh are likely on Monday, while strong surface winds are expected to prevail over the plains of Uttar Pradesh and south Rajasthan over the next 24 hours.

Central India weather prediction

A series of weather systems, including north-south troughs and cyclonic circulations, are influencing the weather patterns across various regions. Consequently, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Gujarat region on May 13, with isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the following days.

In particular, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on May 13 and 14, providing a respite from the blistering heat.

Southern India weather today

Meanwhile, coastal regions are not exempt from the weather fluctuations, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Karnataka over the next seven days.