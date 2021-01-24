India vaccinates over 15 lakh in a week; Covaxin now in 7 more states

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday that 15,37,190 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines across the country so far.

The figures have come out of 27,776 sessions held since the massive inoculation drive started across the country on January 16, it added.

Meanwhile, one new hospitalisation case was reported in the last 24 hours in Guntur, Andhra pradesh. The person had received a vaccine dose on January 20, the ministry informed. With this, the total hospitalisations till now has reached 11, which is 0.0007 per cent of the total vaccination figures.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that a new death was reported in the last 24 hours when a 56-year-old female, a resident of Gurugram, died. "Her post-mortem confirms cardio-pulmonary disease and it is not linked to vaccination," it clarified.