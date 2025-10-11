India To Upgrade Kabul Mission To Embassy Amid Talks On Terrorism With Afghanistan | X @DrSJaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India faced a “shared threat” in “crossborder terrorism” with Afghanistan. The minister made these remarks in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday in New Delhi.

“We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity. However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the minister said in his opening remarks.

Jaishankar also announced that India would upgrade its mission to a full-fledged embassy in Kabul. “India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India.”

The announcement by the external affairs minister suggests that India may be moving closer towards official recognition of the Taliban government, which seized power in 2021. New Delhi had then closed its embassy in Kabul but reopened a technical mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid. In his response to the external affairs minister, Muttaqi said that Afghanistan valued India as a “good friend” and praised India for being the “first aid responder” during the earthquake.

On the issue of terrorism, he said. “We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle.” He added: “Luckily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, its forces, and its strong struggle against it has eradicated it from Afghanistan. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together, and this is the need for the common prosperity of both nations.”

Muttaqi also welcomed the fact that India had continued to maintain steady engagement with the Taliban. “Approximately nine months back, I met with Deputy Foreign Minister (Foreign Secretary) Vikram Misri, and it was a good start for our relations. Later, I had two phone calls with you. Now I am in Delhi, and it will strengthen our engagement further. We have increased the understanding between our countries.” A joint statement after the meeting stated that the “External Affairs Minister appreciated the Afghan side’s understanding of India’s security concerns. The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India.”

On aid, the statement said that India had agreed to deepen its engagement in development cooperation projects, particularly in the fields of healthcare, public infrastructure, and capacity building. “India has agreed to gift 20 ambulances to Afghanistan, and it has also expressed its willingness to help in reconstructing residential buildings in the earthquake-affected areas.” Muttaqi, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, was granted a reprieve on September 30, where he would be allowed to travel to India from October 9 to 16. Apart from Jaishankar, he is supposed to meet NSA Ajit Doval.

He is scheduled to travel to Taj Mahal and Darul Uloom Deoband. Muttaqi’s visit to India comes as Pakistan’s ties with the Taliban have rapidly deteriorated. Pakistan launched drone and air strikes on Kabul, targeting the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leadership. Former member of India’s National Security Advisory Board, Tilak Devasher, said that it was no coincidence that the attacks took place during Muttaqi’s visit to India.

Speaking to a news channel, he said. “I think that this visit has rattled Pakistan a lot, as they believed that they controlled the Taliban and that the Taliban would do what they say.” Muttaqi held a restrictive press conference where no women journalists were allowed. This led to a backlash on social media.