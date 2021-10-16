India to procure over 30 cr Covid vax doses per month by Jan: Sources

New Delhi

India will have a vaccine capacity of 28 crore doses this month, which includes 22 crore Serum Institute of India's Covishield and 6 crore doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and production of 60 lakh Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D doses are also ready, said government sources.

India will have a capacity of more than 30 crore by next year per month, which includes Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D and Biological E, sources told ANI.

According to sources, the production of 60 lakh doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D are already ready with the company and Biological E will be submitting the data till November end of phase -3 trials. The Biological E is the third Indian company to make Covid vaccines. The company has also started stockpile doses.

Biological E will be providing 30 crore doses and another company that is expected to provide doses is Gennova, which is the fourth Indian company doing trials of mRNA vaccines. India is expected to get Gennova's mRNA vaccine doses by February.

Earlier, on September 2, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said that the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:29 PM IST