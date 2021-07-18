India to get indigenous anti-drone technology soon, says Amit Shah

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other agencies are working together to develop an indigenous counter-drone technology which will be available soon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday.

The Home Minister’s statement comes after a drone attack on Jammu Air Force base on June 27, when two Indian Air Force personnel suffered minor injuries. As per sources, drones have since been repeatedly spotted hovering over military installations in the region. Over 250 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.

Noting that smuggling of drugs, arms, and explosives through tunnels and drones is a major challenge, Shah said it is very important to deal with these challenges at the earliest. While addressing the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture ceremony, Shah said, “DRDO is working to develop anti-drone swadeshi technology to get over this new danger. We have given all support to antidrone research and development projects.”

He added that the use of “Artificial Intelligence by groups across borders against India could happen” and that India is working to defeat that too.

Intelligence Bureau chief Arvinda Kumar, Research and Analysis Wing head Samant Goel, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana and heads of other central police forces attended the ceremony.

Shah told top security officers at the investiture ceremony that it is their responsibility, with the help of experts, to find new technology to help the country confront the threat of the use of Artificial Intelligence and robotics technology by enemies and terrorists.

“India wants peace but security policy is clear to give answers in the same language as the enemy understands,” Shah said. Shah said India has a place of pride on the world map because of the BSF and other paramilitary forces. “I salute those who have made supreme sacrifice. India is strengthening its position on the world map. These bravehearts and warriors cannot be forgotten,” Shah said.

Shah, along with Ministers of State (Home) Nityanand Rai and Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, awarded posthumous medals to the kin of deceased BSF personnel for their extraordinary bravery.

The investiture ceremony of the BSF has been celebrated since 2003 in the memory of its first Director-General KF Rustamji, one of modern India’s most celebrated police officers, popularly known as the founding father of the BSF.