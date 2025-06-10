'India-Terroristan Issue...': S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan Over Conflict At Joint Press Conference With EU's Top Diplomat (VIDEO)

EAM Jaishankar with EU doplomat Kaja Kallas | x/@Kaja kallas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Brussels during a joint Press Conference with European Union High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas made a big statement in front of foreign media.

Responding to a question on the longstanding conflict between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “This is not a conflict between two states per se. This is actually a response to the threat and to the practice of terrorism."

He further urged the media person to think not think of the conflcit as India-Pakistan but as India-Terroristan, "So, I would urge you to don’t think of it as India- Pakistan, think of it as India and ‘Terroristan’, you would then appreciate,” Jaishankar said.

The EAM on Tuesday met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and VP Kallas and thanked them for their “strong condemnation" of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity in combating terrorism.

Earlier in an interaction with American news website POLITICO, the EAM revealed the real reason behind the India-Pakistan ceasefire earlier last month.

“The fighting stopped on the 10th for one reason and one reason only, which was that on the 10th morning we hit these eight Pakistani, the main eight Pakistani airfields, and disabled them. And don’t take my word for it, these are images which are available in Google. You can look at those runways and those hangars which have taken the hit," Jaishankar said.