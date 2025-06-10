 EAM S Jaishankar Reveals 'Only Reason' Behind Ceasefire With Pakistan
Reiterating India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism Jaishankar said, “We don’t care where they are… If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan."

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar | ANI Photo

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in an interaction with American news website POLITICO, has revealed the real reason behind the India-Pakistan ceasefire earlier last month.

“The fighting stopped on the 10th for one reason and one reason only, which was that on the 10th morning we hit these eight Pakistani, the main eight Pakistani airfields, and disabled them. And don’t take my word for it, these are images which are available in Google. You can look at those runways and those hangars which have taken the hit," Jaishankar said.

Reiterating India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, Jaishankar said, “We don’t care where they are… If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan."

Jaishankar emphasised that Indian air strikes had severely degraded Pakistan's military infrastructure. "As far as I'm concerned, how effective the Rafale was or frankly, how effective other systems were -- to me, the proof of the pudding is the destroyed and disabled airfields on the Pakistani side," he told POLITICO, according to news agency ANI.

