India successfully test-fires BrahMos missile; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO

Massively bolstering India’s combat capability and enhancing national security, the BRAHMOS surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring an indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other Made in India sub-systems was successfully test-fired for designated range at 10.30 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from ITR, Balasore in Odisha.

The test firing was jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace.

The BRAHMOS land-attack Cruise Missile (LACM) incorporating an indigenously developed first-stage solid propellant booster along with other major ‘Made-in-India’ components was successfully test-launched today. Cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8, the precision attack weapon flew for designated full range.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and team BrahMos for the spectacular mission. Dr Satheesh Reedy, Secretary DRDO congratulated the scientific community with this feat.

“Today’s successful test firing of the formidable BRAHMOS featuring domestically developed first stage solid booster and other major indigenous components has further galvanised our ‘Make In India’ endeavours,” Dr. Sudhir K Mishra DG BrahMos DRDO, said following the launch.

Today’s successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BRAHMOS Weapon System realising the Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge.