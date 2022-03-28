India resumes operations of regular international flights after 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic

Regular international flights resumed on Sunday after a pandemic pause of approximately two years, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia calling it a "very important day".

The Centre has allowed over 3,200 flights per week from India during this year's summer schedule which commenced on Sunday. The restart of services will bring in due course more options and lower prices for passengers.

Industry experts say that it might also be an opportune moment for India's airline industry to gain international market share. At present, foreign carriers ferry more Indians to overseas destinations than the homespun airlines.

Advance bookings for the upcoming summer season will also lead to an expected revival in the hospitality and tourism industry. In February 2022, the traffic grew by 19 per cent over January 2022 due to a rapid drop in Omicron cases, although the volumes were still significantly lower than the pre-Covid levels.

As international travel resumes, a huge boost will be felt across the hospitality, F&B and retail sector. In the near future, fleet size, airports and routes, maintenance, cargo, FTOs and drones are going to expand exponentially, to meet the demand, an expert said

