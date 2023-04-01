India reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active cases jump to 16,354

India reports 3,095 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours | Pixabay

India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala.

Nation's recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent

At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Experts advise to wear masks

Amid the recent spike in COVID cases across the country, Dr Arvind Kumar, chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta Hospital has advised people to wear masks and get a COVID test done in case of symptoms.

Notably, COVID cases are increasing across the country, including in the national capital, so experts are warning people and advising them to wear masks.

Talking to ANI, Dr Arvind said, "Now because the testing has increased, there is an increase in the cases as well. But the good thing here is that the cases which are coming up are not more serious cases which can be detected. They are recovering by staying at home".

Dr Arvind speaks about the new variant & its symptoms

He said that during the second wave of COVID, there was a lack of oxygen in the country and the patients who were coming were in need of oxygen.

"But now the situation is not like this. This viral and new variant is not affecting our lungs much. Although the problem of dry cough is being seen in patients for a long time, the patients who are coming are not in need of oxygen. However, there can be a danger regarding this variant for a patient suffering from a serious illness. They need to be more careful," he said.