Mumbai: City witnesses four-fold rise in Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: There have been a four and two-fold rise in the number of Covid cases being recorded across Mumbai and Maharashtra, respectively, since March 16. The city had reported 35 Covid cases in a single day on March 16 which has now increased to 192 cases on March 30. The total number of cases has now increased to 11, 56,916.

Meanwhile, 55 patients are hospitalised in several hospitals in Mumbai, of which two required oxygen support.

Nearly 700 cases recorded on March 30 in Maharashtra

Moreover, the state has recorded 694 new cases on March 30 compared to 226 on March 16. However, zero deaths have been recorded across Maharashtra.

“Seasonal flu and Covid cases are rising together due to climatic change and seasonal variations. However there is no need to worry because the strains in circulation are still sub-lineages of the Omicron variant (that affected over 80% of the population in early 2022). A huge surge in hospitalisation is unlikely as a result, but people, especially those who are over 60 years and have a chronic ailment, should be vigilant,” said a senior health official.