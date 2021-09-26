India reports 28,326 new COVID-19 infections, pushes total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745

India logged 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, while the active cases rose by 2,034 to reach 3,03,476, according to Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The active cases now constitute 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health Ministry said. An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days. Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

On the inoculation front, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 85.60 crore.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:12 AM IST