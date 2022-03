With 1,938 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases in India declined further to 22,427, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

For the fifth consecutive day, the daily cases were below the 2000-mark. The country's active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,672, with 67 daily fatalities.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:04 AM IST