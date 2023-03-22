India removes security barriers outside UK High Commission, envoy's residence after attack on London Mission | Twitter

Delhi: Days after Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in United Kingdom, the Indian government in Delhi has downgraded the security provided to the UK High Commission in the national capital.

The barricades that were erected outside the British High Commission at Shantipath in the Chanakyapauri diplomatic enclave have been removed and the security outside British High Commission Alex Ellis' residence at Rajaji Marg has also been absent, news agency ANI stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A report cited that the British High Commission did not react on the news and said that they do not comment on security matters and added that there have been no reports of reduction in security personnel posted at the mission.

India's protest on vandalism of the London Mission

Earlier this week, the Indian High Commission was vandalised in London wherein Khalistani protestors stormed the building and detached the Indian flag.

Indian government condemned the attack and the lack of security at London Mission. The Ministry of External Affairs had summoned the senior-most UK diplomat to seek an explanation of the same.

Attack on Indian High Commission over Amritpal Singh manhunt

The attack on London Mission was in retaliation to the Punjab Police's crackdown on self-proclaimed Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his associates and followers.

Manhunt for Amritpal has entered fourth day and he continues to evade the police which has resulted in political tussle in Punjab and an unrest among public.

He is believed to escape on a bike after he learnt that the police are tracing his SUV. CCTV visuals had gone viral on social media showing him riding pillion on a bike wearing pink turban.

The police has now issued a look out notice and a non-bailable warrant and so far has arrested 154 people in an attempt to arrest Amritpal.