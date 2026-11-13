India Records 38% Decline In TB Deaths Since 2015, Achieves 94% Treatment Success Rate | Canva

New Delhi: India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against tuberculosis, recording a 38 per cent reduction in TB mortality since 2015, compared to a global decline of 35 per cent, alongside an impressive 94 per cent treatment success rate among patients with drug-susceptible TB.

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These achievements, highlighted in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 released on Thursday, reflect India's sustained progress towards eliminating TB through early detection, timely treatment, technological innovation and comprehensive patient care, the health ministry said in a statement.

The reduction in mortality highlights the country's strong performance in reducing TB-related deaths, it said.

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 has incorporated evidence from multiple complementary sources, including the Registrar General of India's sample registration system (RGI/SRS), community-based verbal autopsy assessments and programme data from the Ni-kshay portal, to strengthen TB mortality estimation.

Based on these assessments, the report documented a 38 per cent reduction in India's estimated TB mortality, with the rate decreasing from 28 per lakh of the population in 2015 to 18 per lakh of the population in 2025, the statement said.

The progress reflects the impact of intensified interventions under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), including proactive case finding, such as use of AI-enabled X-rays, rapid diagnostics, prompt treatment initiation, differentiated TB care, and nutritional support through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, the ministry said.

These interventions were supported by AI tools for identification of hotspots, prediction of high-risk TB cases prone to adverse outcomes, Khushi-AI Chatbot and Avatar Videobot, etc., the statement said.

The high treatment success rate of 94 per cent further demonstrates the effectiveness of India's patient-centred approach, strengthened treatment delivery and sustained support for people affected by TB.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's fight against TB has evolved into a nationwide Jan Andolan, bringing together government institutions, healthcare professionals, communities and citizens in pursuit of a TB-Mukt Bharat, the ministry said in the statement.

Guided by the prime minister's emphasis on Jan Bhagidari, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has accelerated community-based screening, AI-enabled chest X-rays, rapid molecular diagnostics, TB preventive treatment and nutritional support, taking essential services closer to vulnerable populations, it added.

India's commitment is further reflected in 96 per cent of TB programme funding requirements being met through domestic resources, demonstrating sustained national investment, strong political commitment and a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach to TB elimination, the statement said.

The first intensified 100-day campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, across 347 high-priority districts in 33 states and Union Territories, was subsequently expanded nationwide to strengthen early detection, particularly among vulnerable and high-risk populations.

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Building upon the learnings and momentum generated, another intensified 100-day campaign was launched on March 24, 2026, focusing on TB screening in 1.58 lakh high-risk villages and wards, congregate settings, and vulnerable populations.

Between December 7, 2024, and November 8, 2026, over 25 crore individuals were identified and brought within the ambit of TB screening activities, the statement said.

More than 11 crore chest X-rays were conducted to strengthen early detection, leading to the identification of 48.64 lakh new TB cases, including 14.97 lakh asymptomatic cases, the ministry said.

The detection of nearly 15 lakh asymptomatic cases is particularly significant in identifying individuals who might otherwise remain undiagnosed.

The Abhiyaan also focuses on prompt treatment initiation, differentiated patient care, nutritional assistance and continued community-based support to improve treatment outcomes. With these efforts, 67933 panchayats have been declared TB-free in 2025, the statement said.

The deployment of portable AI-enabled digital X-rays, expansion of rapid molecular diagnostic technologies, including NAAT, and strengthening of diagnostic infrastructure have enhanced the programme's ability to reach populations across diverse geographical and social settings, it said.

The Ni-kshay digital platform supports patient tracking, treatment monitoring and programme management, strengthening continuity of care and timely interventions.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT) conducted a nationally representative TB prevalence survey in 2025, which has been shared with WHO and is under technical discussion, following which the WHO will publish an updated country profile for India, the statement said.

A defining feature of India's TB elimination efforts has been the mobilisation of communities and institutions as active partners in the national mission, it said.

The participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions, urban local bodies, elected representatives, civil society organisations, private healthcare providers, corporate partners and community leaders has strengthened awareness, screening, nutritional assistance and patient support at the grassroots level.

The Ni-kshay Mitra initiative has also encouraged citizens and institutions to directly contribute to the recovery and well-being of those undergoing TB treatment, reinforcing the spirit of collective responsibility.

Building on this momentum, the JOSH Teams initiative is bringing greater youth participation into the TB elimination movement. Teams are being constituted at block and ward levels, led by designated Class-I officers and supported by five NCC cadets and five MY Bharat volunteers, the statement said.

Through awareness generation, community outreach and mobilisation, the JOSH Teams are helping strengthen grassroots participation and advance the vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat, it added.

According to the health ministry, the achievements highlighted in the WHO report reflect India's sustained investments in public health, technological innovation, scientific surveillance and community-driven interventions.

The government will continue to build on these gains through intensified screening, expanded access to quality diagnostics, prompt and effective treatment, TB preventive treatment, nutritional assistance and deeper community engagement, it said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)