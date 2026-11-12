Mumbai Leads Among Indian Cities With 2,057 IGBC-Registered Green Projects; Maharashtra Tops States With 4,754

Mumbai's growing portfolio of IGBC-certified green projects reflects the city's expanding focus on sustainable construction, energy efficiency and climate-resilient infrastructure | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Mumbai and Maharashtra continue to top the list of cities and states across the country in terms of projects registered under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Out of a total of 20,621 IGBC-registered projects in India, Mumbai has 2,057 and Maharashtra has 4,754.

As per IGBC data, the number of green projects registered in Mumbai has increased by 319 since last year. Of the total 2,057 green projects registered in the city, 920 are commercial, 847 are residential, 137 are transit infrastructure projects and 73 are industrial and logistics projects. Meanwhile, 59 are Net Zero projects and 21 are built environment projects.

Green Building Projects Gain Momentum

The Confederation of Indian Industry's IGBC is India's foremost authority on green building certification and the net-zero movement. Its rating systems emphasise energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality and lifecycle carbon assessment.

As India faces rising temperatures due to climate change and growing infrastructure demands, moving towards green-rated and net-zero buildings is key, the council said on Thursday.

It also announced its 24th Green Building Congress 2026, to be held from November 26 to 28 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, organised under the theme "Forging a Sustainable Future".

"Mumbai and Maharashtra are positioned to lead India’s transition towards sustainable urban development. With significant investments in housing, transport and public infrastructure, the state has an opportunity to embed sustainability in development decisions and accelerate the green retrofitting of existing buildings," said Chitranjan Kaushik, Chairman, IGBC Mumbai Chapter.

India Has World's Second-Largest Green Building Market

"With more than 20,620 registered projects covering 16.55 billion sq. ft., India has established itself as the world’s second-largest green building market. The impact is increasingly measurable: IGBC-rated buildings are estimated to save about 64 billion units of electricity and 199 billion litres of water, while avoiding around 53 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year. Green buildings can also deliver tangible benefits to communities through healthier living environments, better access to essential resources and more resilient neighbourhoods. As India faces rising temperatures and growing cooling requirements, buildings must become a central part of the solution to climate risk and energy security. The government should actively encourage the mainstreaming of green building practices across cities and communities," said C Shekar Reddy, National Chairman of IGBC.

Some Of The Green Projects In Mumbai

RBI Central Office Building, Fort

RBI’s Central Office building on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort |

RBI tower building |

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (Mumbai Museum)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

CSMT headquarters building |

Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd

Mumbai Central Railway Station

Bombay House (Tata Sons HQ), Fort

Bombay House Tata Sons Headquarters |

Godrej Plant 13 Annexe, Vikhroli

IDFC FIRST Bank HQ, BKC

Birla Aurora, Worli

Also Watch:

Breakdown Of IGBC Projects In Mumbai

Total registered projects: 2,057

Commercial: 920

Residential: 847

Transit infrastructure: 137

Industrial and logistics: 73

Net Zero: 59

Built environment: 21

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