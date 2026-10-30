Mumbai Infra Update: Versova-Madh Cable-Stayed Bridge Moves Closer To Reality As BMC Begins Ground Assessments After HC Approval

The proposed 2,064-metre cable-stayed bridge will provide all-weather connectivity between Madh and Versova, reducing travel time to around 10 minutes | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: The Versova–Madh connector has moved a step closer to reality, with the BMC initiating ground assessments following the Bombay High Court’s approval to fell 1,237 mangroves.

The proposed cable-stayed bridge will reduce the 20-km journey to just 2.6 km, bringing travel time down from nearly 90 minutes to around 10 minutes.

Currently, Madh and Versova rely solely on ferry services, which remain suspended after midnight and are frequently disrupted during the monsoon. The proposed bridge across Versova Creek will provide round-the-clock, all-weather connectivity, benefiting residents of Madh, Marve, Malad and Kandivali.

Bridge To Connect Madh With Versova

Beginning at Madh Jetty Road and terminating near Fisheries University Road in Versova, the bridge will also connect with Phase II of the Mumbai Coastal Road, offering seamless access towards Dahisar and Bhayandar.

"The bridge will enhance connectivity and decongest the western suburbs, reducing travel time to just 5–10 minutes. Its cable-stayed structure has also been designed to limit environmental impact," said a senior civic official.

Rs 2,395 Crore Project Targeted For 2029

Spanning approximately 2,064 metres, the project will feature a 600-metre cable-stayed section, comprising a 300-metre main span and two 150-metre back spans. With an estimated cost of Rs 2,395 crore, the project’s tender was floated in March 2023 and the work order issued in September 2025. Completion is targeted for March 2029.

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Environmental Clearances And Mangrove Concerns

First proposed in the 1967 Development Plan, the bridge traverses mangrove-covered areas falling within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) initially advised the BMC to explore alternative alignments to minimise environmental impact. Following design revisions, the civic body secured MCZMA approval in February 2023.

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