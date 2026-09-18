Versova-Madh Island Bridge A ‘Genuine Public Cause’: Bombay HC Allows Felling Of 1,237 Mangroves

The Bombay High Court has cleared mangrove removal for the proposed connector bridge linking Versova and Madh Island, subject to restoration safeguards | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 18, 2026: The Bombay High Court has permitted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut 1,237 mangroves for construction of the proposed Versova-Madh Island connector bridge, observing that the project serves a “genuine public cause” and would significantly improve connectivity between Madh Island and Mumbai’s western suburbs.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna noted that the bridge would reduce the travel distance between Versova and Madh Island from around 22 km to 1.5 km. The court also took note of the BMC’s undertaking to undertake mangrove plantation and monitor the restoration for 10 years.

The civic body has deposited more than Rs 1.42 crore towards the plantation and restoration measures.

Court Cites Public Interest

“We are satisfied that the proposed project is in furtherance of a genuine public cause/purpose,” the bench said, adding that the project would serve the “larger public interest” subject to ecological safeguards and restoration measures.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the BMC, the project proponent, seeking permission to remove mangroves affected by construction of the bridge across Malad Creek. The civic body had initially sought permission to cut 560 mangroves.

Following a reassessment, the number of mangroves likely to be affected increased to 1,237, spread over an area of 2.7515 hectares. The civic body submitted that the 2,064-metre-long elevated bridge was a crucial missing link in Mumbai’s road network.

The bench noted that the BMC has undertaken to plant 39,000 mangroves over nine hectares of degraded mangrove forest land. A majority of the plantation will be carried out in situ at the affected site, the court noted.

Bridge Aimed At Easing Congestion

The judges emphasised that the project was not for any private commercial purpose or the benefit of a private entity, but was intended to provide public infrastructure and ease traffic congestion.

“The project is clearly not one undertaken for a private commercial purpose or for the benefit of a particular private entity. It is being undertaken as part of the development of public infrastructure and is intended to serve the public at large,” the bench observed in its detailed order.

The court said the reduction in travel distance was an important factor, particularly in view of traffic congestion on Mumbai’s roads.

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Ecological Commitments Mandatory

While allowing the BMC to proceed with the project, the court cautioned the civic body that the ecological commitments would have to be strictly complied with.

The bench made it clear that the BMC would face both civil and criminal consequences if it breached the undertaking given to the court regarding mangrove plantation and monitoring.

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