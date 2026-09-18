Palghar Hospital Assault Case: Bombay HC Questions If Defying DGP Directions Can Attract ‘Minor Punishment’

The Bombay High Court has sought a report from the DGP on disciplinary action over alleged lapses in maintaining a Palghar case diary | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: Can non-compliance with directions and circulars issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) be treated as an offence warranting only a “minor punishment”? The Bombay High Court raised this question while quashing a show-cause notice issued by the Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) to a police officer over improper maintenance of a case diary in the case relating to assault on doctors in Palghar.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata questioned why the SP had initiated disciplinary action and proposed withholding three increments when the court had specifically directed that the case papers be placed before the DGP.

The court also questioned the SP’s authority to propose the punishment before the DGP had examined the lapse and directed the DGP to clarify whether violation of his directions could fall under the category of minor punishment or warrant more serious action.

Court Questions Disciplinary Action

Public Prosecutor Shishir Hirey told the court that the SP had issued the show-cause notice to the then Investigating Officer for dereliction of duty and proposed withholding three increments of the police officer. He added that the case diary would be sent to the DGP.

The bench, however, questioned the manner in which the action had been initiated. “If you are unable to respect your DGP, then…” the court observed while stressing the seriousness of non-compliance with directions concerning mandatory maintenance of case diaries.

The court also described the action taken by the police as “just an eyewash”.

DGP Circulars On Case Diaries

Amicus curiae (friend of the court) Ashok Mundargi pointed out that the court had directed the case diary to be placed before the DGP by September 18, who was to then decide on action against the IO.

The bench noted that the show-cause notice did not refer to the court’s order or the DGP’s circular governing maintenance of case diaries.

The court also expressed concern over repeated instances of improperly maintained case diaries despite legal requirements and circulars issued by the DGP in 2024, pursuant to High Court orders.

Probe Into Assault On Doctors

The case diary relates to the investigation into the alleged assault on doctors at a Palghar hospital on September 6. The court had earlier directed the Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, to supervise the probe after expressing displeasure over its progress.

The prosecution informed the court that several accused had been arrested, including some identified through CCTV footage. A few accused remained unidentified and a test identification parade was pending. CCTV footage had also been sent to the forensic laboratory.

On a court query, Hirey said no case had been registered against the doctors under the SC ST Act.

Also Watch:

DGP Report Due On October 12

The DGP has been directed to submit a detailed report by the next date of hearing on October 12.

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