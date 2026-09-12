Palghar Hospital Assault Case: Bombay HC Raps Police Over ‘Lethargic’ Probe, Orders Konkan IG To Supervise

The Bombay High Court has directed the Konkan Range IG to personally monitor the Palghar hospital assault investigation | File Photo

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Palghar police over the “lethargic” manner in which they were investigating the alleged assault on doctors at a Palghar hospital on September 6, directing the Special Inspector General (Konkan Range) to personally supervise the probe.

The court, while perusing the spot panchnama, said it appeared to merely reproduce statements recorded by the investigating officer (IO), with no vital evidence seized or sealed from the scene of the alleged offence. The court observed: “Prima facie, it reflects upon the quality of investigation by the Palghar police station.”

The bench directed the Special IG to personally monitor the investigation and submit a report to the court on September 17.

Case Relates To Hospital Assault

The case relates to an alleged assault by Shiv Sainiks at a Palghar hospital on September 6 over the treatment of Govindas.

The court also questioned the police over the removal of a saline bottle from one of the Govindas admitted to the ICU. It pointed out that the spot panchnama did not even mention the saline bottle.

The bench expressed concern over the manner in which evidence was being collected, observing, “Prosecution is failing day in and day out because of these reasons.”

13 Arrested In Case

Government Pleader Shishir Hirey submitted that medical documents had been seized during the investigation. The court.

The State informed the court that of the 10 persons named in the FIR, nine were absconding. Three of them had approached the lower court for anticipatory bail, but interim relief were rejected. Police had also arrested 12 other unidentified persons based on CCTV footage, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

Hirey said police had conducted raids in Shirdi to trace the absconding accused, but they managed to escape. He assured the court that efforts were on to arrest them and that the police would approach the lower court for issuance of proclamation proceedings.

Court Questions Police Seriousness

Despite the State’s submission that it was “very serious” about the matter, the court said, “We are very sorry. This is not seriousness. This is not how you show that you are serious.”

The court observed that the manner in which the Palghar Police had acted since the incident appeared to be superficial and could ultimately benefit the accused.

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The bench had earlier summoned the Palghar Superintendent of Police and directed him to oversee the probe. On Friday, it escalated the supervision by involving the Konkan Range IG.

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