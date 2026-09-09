Palghar Hospital Vandalism: Bombay HC Pulls Up Police Over Lax Probe Into Doctors' Assault Case, Warns Of Crime Branch Transfer

The Bombay High Court questioned Palghar police over delays in tracing nine absconding accused in the hospital assault case | File Photo

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up Palghar police for its “inefficiency” and “casual approach” in probing the case against Shiv Sena workers who allegedly assaulted medical staff and vandalised a private hospital in the district, saying the manner of investigation reflected the police’s “laxity”.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata said the police appeared to have conducted virtually no investigation after registering the FIR in the “sensitive” case.

“Is one incident (civic hospital in Dombivali in Thane) not enough for the police? Has the police not learnt any lesson from the Thane case?” the bench asked, referring to an earlier incident in which doctors were allegedly assaulted at a civic hospital in Thane. Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is an accused in that case.

Court Warns Of Crime Branch Probe

The court warned that if the Palghar police were not interested in investigating the matter, it would consider handing over the probe to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, who was present in the court pursuant to earlier court orders, told the court that of the 10 named accused, only Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction city chief Rahul Gharat had been arrested and was in police custody. The remaining nine named accused were absconding.

The bench questioned why the police had failed to trace and arrest them.

“Why are the nine absconding accused not traced out? There seems to be no investigation done after lodging of the FIR. It is because of your (police) laxity that the accused are absconding,” the court said.

Bench Questions Police Lapses

It also questioned why an adverse inference should not be drawn against the police for its failure to act.

“This reflects on your inefficiencies. You didn’t learn any lesson from the Thane case. This is unacceptable. This is a sensitive case… The police has taken an absolutely casual approach,” the bench said.

Justice Khata also took exception to the police failing to file an affidavit showing compliance with the court’s earlier directions. “Are you serious or not?” the judge asked, noting that the police had repeatedly sought time and instead produced documents one after another when questioned.

Case Diary Draws Court’s Ire

The bench also expressed displeasure over the manner in which the case diary was maintained and directed public prosecutor Shishir Hiray to speak to the Director General of Police about action against the officers concerned. Hiray later said the DGP would call for the records from Palghar police and take appropriate action.

The FIR names 17 persons, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, Gharat, the son of MLA Rajendra Gavit and deputy taluka chief Rohit Gavit. Seven others have been booked as unidentified accused.

The incident took place between the night of September 5 and 6 at Relief Hospital in Palghar, where injured Govindas who had participated in the Dahi Handi celebrations were undergoing treatment. The workers allegedly barged into the hospital over claims of high fees, vandalised property, threatened doctors, assaulted staff and forcibly removed injured persons from the ICU.

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Matter To Be Heard Friday

The bench directed the prosecution to produce relevant DGP circulars and said the investigating officer would have to explain why adverse inference should not be drawn against him. The matter will be heard again on Friday.

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