Palghar Hospital Vandalism: Bombay HC Summons SP Over Alleged Police Inaction, Seeks Complete Case Records

The Bombay High Court has sought details of the investigation into the alleged assault and vandalism at a Palghar hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Superintendent of Police, Palghar, to personally appear before it on Wednesday along with complete details and case papers concerning the alleged assault, intimidation and vandalism at a private hospital by Shiv Sena workers on September 5.

Court Seeks Police Investigation Details

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata sought the senior police officer’s presence after concerns were raised over the manner in which the police were investigating the incident at Relief Hospital in Palghar.

The issue arose during the hearing of a suo motu case concerning an earlier assault on doctors and hospital staff at a civic hospital in Thane, in which Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre is an accused.

Senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, who was appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court), brought to the court’s notice the alleged incident at the Palghar hospital, where Shiv Sena workers allegedly entered the premises, abused and threatened doctors and staff, damaged property and forcibly took away injured Govindas undergoing treatment.

Injured Govindas Taken Away

Five injured Govindas, who had participated in the Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5, had been admitted to Relief Hospital. Three of them were in the intensive care unit, and doctors had advised that they undergo CT scans, Mundargi told the court.

However, several Shiv Sena activists allegedly barged into the hospital, vandalised the premises, threatened doctors, assaulted members of the staff and forcibly removed the patients, he said.

Mundargi further told the court that what was more “disturbing” was that there was pressure on the police to register a case against the doctors under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Senior counsel S U Kamdar, appearing for the Indian Medical Association, submitted that while an FIR had been registered, the police had taken “no serious steps” in the investigation.

SP Ordered To Appear

The bench then sought to know from the prosecution what action had been taken so far. Additional Public Prosecutor Shreekant Gavande said he had not received instructions from the police and sought time to obtain details.

The court subsequently directed the Palghar SP to remain personally present on Wednesday with the complete case record.

17 Named In FIR

Police have registered an FIR against 17 persons in connection with the incident, including Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat and deputy taluka chief Rohit Gavit, who is the son of MLA Rajendra Gavit.

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Police arrested Gharat on Monday. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to one day’s police custody. Gharat allegedly slapped a hospital staff member, while Sankhe and others are accused of threatening and intimidating the doctors.

The matter will be heard further on Wednesday.

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