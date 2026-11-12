World Pneumonia Day 2026! Not Just Children, Elderly And Diabetics Also At High Risk, Warn Indore Doctors | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pneumonia is often considered a childhood disease, but elderly people and patients with diabetes face equally serious risks. With falling temperatures and rising pollution, doctors in Indore have reported an increase in lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), raising concerns ahead of World Pneumonia Day on November 12.

People above 60, particularly those with uncontrolled diabetes, weakened immunity or chronic illnesses, are more vulnerable to severe infections.

LRTIs affect the airways and lungs and include bronchitis, bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Pneumonia, caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi, inflames the lungs' air sacs, which may fill with fluid or pus, making breathing difficult.

Vaccination Can Reduce Risk

Senior physician Dr Salil Bhargava, formerly associated with MY Hospital, said colder weather and pollution had contributed to increasing chest infections.

"People with weakened immunity, particularly elderly patients and those suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, HIV or other serious illnesses, need extra precautions," he said.

Bhargava advised vulnerable patients to consult doctors about pneumococcal vaccination, which can reduce the risk of serious infection and hospitalisation. Controlling blood sugar, exercising regularly and maintaining a nutritious diet are equally important.

Senior chest physician Dr Pramod Jhanwar warned against ignoring persistent cough, fever or breathlessness.

"Delayed treatment can lead to serious complications requiring ICU admission or ventilator support. People experiencing breathing difficulties should seek immediate medical attention," he said.

Smoking and asthma can further increase the risk of complications.

Pneumonia in Numbers

* Global burden: Over one million people aged 70 and above died from pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections in 2019, according to Global Burden of Disease estimates.

* India: Pneumonia accounted for 16.2% of deaths among children under five, according to Sample Registration System data for 2020-22.

* Madhya Pradesh: The state reportedly accounts for 12% of India's pneumonia deaths among children under five, ranking behind Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.