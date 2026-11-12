Prudential Health India Cuts Costs By 45% With AI, 67% Customers Prefer WhatsApp Chatbot For Insurance Services

Prudential Health India |

Mumbai: Prudential Health India is stepping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform health insurance services, reporting a 45% reduction in delivery costs and growing customer preference for digital assistance.

The insurer has developed an AI-powered Unified Data Platform (UDP) in collaboration with HCLTech, integrating artificial intelligence into its enterprise data operations. The initiative aims to improve operational efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and deliver personalised health insurance services.

AI Cuts Costs, Improves Efficiency

According to the company, its Unified Data Platform has reduced delivery effort by 35% and delivery costs by 45%. The platform has also generated 300 analytics reports, including 150 regulatory reports, while integrating more than 30 enterprise systems. These capabilities enable the insurer to streamline data management, improve reporting and support faster business decisions.

67% Customers Prefer WhatsApp

Prudential Health India has introduced a multilingual AI-powered conversational chatbot accessible through WhatsApp. The company said 67% of its customers prefer this digital self-service channel. Additionally, its integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform provides a comprehensive customer view across more than ten customer-facing functions. This helps teams deliver consistent and personalised services throughout the insurance policy lifecycle.

Global Recognition For AI Innovation

Prudential Health India's technology initiatives received the Distinction for AI Excellence at the 2026 ISG Paragon Awards Asia. Vinay Kumar, Chief Information and Technology Officer, said the company's AI-powered platform creates a foundation for combining data, intelligence and business decisions. He highlighted AI's potential to transform insurance operations and customer experiences.

Focus On Personalised Insurance

Prudential Health India, a joint venture between Prudential plc and the HCL Group, is building technology-driven health insurance services. Its strategy combines AI-powered customer engagement, preventive healthcare initiatives and digital support. The company aims to make insurance services more responsive, efficient and tailored to individual customer requirements.

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