WhatsApp To Go Beyond Messaging With AI Integration, Digital Payments And Enhanced Features | File Photo

New Delhi: WhatsApp is preparing to expand its services beyond messaging, with artificial intelligence, digital payments and improved communication features emerging as three key priorities under its new global head, Kunal Shah, who took charge as WhatsApp's global head in June 2026, said on Tuesday.

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Shah outlined the platform's future roadmap after spending his first four months understanding user expectations and identifying areas where the messaging service could improve. WhatsApp currently has more than three billion users worldwide.

In a post on X, Shah said the company's focus would be on helping people maintain closer connections while making everyday activities easier to complete within the application.

He described WhatsApp as a shared language used by billions of people, where conversations take place through text messages, voice notes, stickers and video interactions.

"I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it’s a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a "that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start," he stated.

"I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that's what we'll build," Shah added.

The first priority will be to make conversations more expressive and user-friendly. WhatsApp plans to improve features such as voice notes, group chats, stickers and video interactions to reflect changing communication habits.

Highlighting the scale of engagement on the platform, Shah said users send more than 10 billion voice messages and over four billion stickers every day.

The second major focus will be simplifying financial and everyday transactions. Shah noted that several activities, including paying bills, accessing financial services and staying connected while travelling, often begin with a WhatsApp conversation but require users to switch to other applications to complete them.

"Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We're working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it," he noted.

Artificial intelligence will form the third pillar of WhatsApp's development strategy. "Third, we want to make this all more efficient with AI. It should quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment. The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter," Shah mentioned.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)