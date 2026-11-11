Qualcomm Begins Layoffs In India: What Is The Severance Package Being Offered To Employees? | X

Employees in India are starting to share details of their exits on social platforms as Qualcomm's global job cuts begin. Several users on forums such as Reddit say they have been laid off, and one has posted what he describes as the severance package on offer. Qualcomm has not confirmed any of it.

What Qualcomm has said

CEO Cristiano Amon told staff in an October 19 memo that the chipmaker would carry out a 'performance-focused reduction' worldwide after its annual reviews, with notifications starting in November. The company has not given a headcount, a country-wise breakdown or any severance terms.

Employees speak up on Reddit

Users on Reddit and similar platforms have begun saying they have received layoff notices in India. These accounts are anonymous, and Qualcomm has not verified them.

What is the severance package?

One Reddit user, who described himself as a former Qualcomm employee, listed what the package includes. His account says it covers:

- Two months of notice pay.

- Additional pay equal to one month for every year of service.

- Vested RSUs, along with RSUs due to vest very soon, such as the November tranche.

- One year of insurance benefits.

- Leave encashment.

- The December bonus.

- Gratuity for those who have completed five years.

- Placement assistance through Randstad.

The user said the placement support is largely nominal and that laid-off employees must search for their next job on their own.

How big could the India cuts be?

Qualcomm employs roughly 20,000 people in India, with large engineering centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Industry estimates reported by The Economic Times, as relayed by Lapaas Voice, put possible India cuts at 600 to 1,200 roles, or about 3 to 6 percent of that workforce. Qualcomm has not confirmed these figures.

Why the cuts

Qualcomm's core smartphone chip business is under pressure from rising memory prices and softer device demand. In its July update, the company guided to a profit below analyst estimates and warned that Apple-related revenue would fall faster than expected. It is also expanding into automotive, connected devices and AI data centres.