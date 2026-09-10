Prudential Health India Launches First Campaign, ‘Sense Banta Hai’ Uses Humour To Simplify Insurance

Prudential Health India launches Sense Banta Hai. |

Mumbai: Prudential Health India has launched ‘Sense Banta Hai’, its first brand campaign, using humour and family situations to explain how health insurance can be simpler, clearer and more useful.

The digital-first campaign questions complexities that customers accept. It argues that insurance should support families before, during and after a health event rather than add to their anxiety.

Three Customer Stories

The campaign features three films based on everyday situations and highlights the insurer’s Child Protect, Pre-Post Express Pay and health check-up consultation offerings.

The Child Protect film shows a parent taking basic safety measures for a child before recognising the need for long-term health protection. It presents the product as a way to strengthen the child’s future cover.

Another film follows a person recovering from a fracture who cannot find a medical bill. It demonstrates how Pre-Post Express Pay aims to reduce paperwork and simplify reimbursement.

The third film shows family members offering different interpretations of a medical report. It underlines how a doctor’s consultation after a health check-up can help customers understand the findings and take action.

Focus On Practical Support

Amit Dave, MD and CEO Designate, Prudential Health India, said the company aims to provide solutions extending beyond financial protection and help customers navigate their health journeys with confidence.

Chief Marketing Officer Manesha Kulkarni Colaco said research involving consumers, advisers and stakeholders revealed areas of health insurance that appeared complicated or disconnected from needs.

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She added that the campaign would serve as a decision standard for the insurer, with products, services and customer experiences assessed on whether they solve needs clearly and effectively.

Integrated Digital Rollout

Created by TBWA\Lintas, the campaign stars actor Sharib Hashmi and combines family dynamics with product-focused storytelling. It has been rolled out across digital platforms through an integrated strategy.

Prudential Health India, Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited, is a health insurer and a joint venture between Prudential plc and the HCL Group.