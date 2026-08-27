ICICI Prudential AMC Shares Fall 5% After Promoter Prudential Corporation Sells 2% Stake In Block Deal

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Pru AMC) declined nearly 5% in early trade on August 27 after a large block transaction involving around 99.2 lakh shares, equivalent to nearly 2% of the company’s equity, was executed. Promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings was the seller.

The stock was trading at around ₹3,098, down 3.8% from its previous close of ₹3,222.80. It emerged as the biggest loser on the BSE 500 and Nifty 500 indices and was also among the most actively traded stocks on both exchanges.

Promoter stake sale weighs on ICICI Pru AMC

The block deal followed the company’s August 26 disclosure that Prudential Corporation Holdings planned to sell up to 2% of its stake to meet minimum public shareholding requirements.

The proposed transaction covered up to 98.85 lakh shares and was scheduled to be completed on August 27. Promoters and the promoter group collectively held 87.60% of ICICI Pru AMC as of August 21. After the sale, their holding is expected to fall to 85.60%.

Reports had suggested an offer price of ₹2,998-₹3,158 per share, translating into a discount of roughly 2-7% to the August 26 closing price. The transaction was estimated at ₹2,964-₹3,122 crore.

Strong earnings offer some support

The selling pressure comes despite a strong first quarter for ICICI Pru AMC. Net profit increased 25.5% year-on-year to ₹965 crore from ₹769 crore, while total income rose 20.2% to ₹1,745 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 17.6% to ₹1,564 crore.

The stock has declined about 6.8% over the past two sessions but remains up nearly 22% so far in 2026, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50, which has fallen 7.4%.

At Wednesday’s closing price, ICICI Pru AMC had a market capitalisation of approximately ₹1.59 lakh crore.