Mumbai's KEM Hospital Faces Infrastructure Crisis As 55% Of Lifts Remain Non-Functional, Patients Suffer | X - nedricknews

Mumbai: The video of an elderly patient with a plastered leg dragging himself up the staircase at KEM Hospital's orthopaedic centre has exposed a larger infrastructure crisis at the civic-run hospital. In a major revelation during Wednesday's BMC Standing Committee meeting, the hospital administration disclosed that six of its 11 lifts are non-functional, while some of the remaining five also stop intermittently due to overloading.

The disclosure triggered an uproar among corporators, who questioned the civic administration's failure to maintain basic facilities in its major hospitals. The revelation assumes significance in the wake of the recent incident at the Seth Dhurmal Bajaj Orthopaedic Centre, where an elderly patient, Sahadev Kadam, was seen pulling himself backwards, one step at a time, to climb the staircase because the lift was out of service.

हीच ती KEM रुग्णालयातील बंद पडलेली लिफ्ट. प्रशासनाकडून सगळं स्पष्टीकरण आलंय. हा व्हिडिओ एका रुग्णाच्या नातेवाईकाने काढलाय. व्हिडिओ काढणारा बंद लिफ्टबद्दल जाब विचारतोय. मागणी - पालिकेतील रुग्णालयातील बांधकामं तातडीने व्हायला हवीत. रुग्णांची गैरसोय टाळता येईल. @CMOMaharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis@mieknathshinde@SunetraA_Pawar@mybmc @mybmchealth @AshwiniBhide @TawdeRitu @GaneshKhankar — नेत्वा धुरी NETWA DHURI (@netwadhuri) November 12, 2026

Delayed Lift Replacement Raises Questions

The patient, who had a plastered leg, was left struggling to reach the upper floor, highlighting the hardships faced by those with limited mobility. The centre's nearly 40-year-old lift was due for replacement, but despite a purchase order being issued in February 2023, the new lift has not yet been installed. The hospital has cited difficulties in shifting patients and structural work required in the lift shaft.

During the Standing Committee meeting, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Yamini Jadhav raised the issue under a point of propriety and demanded an inquiry into the lift breakdown and action against responsible officials. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ramakant Rahate questioned why the replacement lift had not been installed despite the 2023 purchase order and sought accountability for the delay.

Corporators Demand Hospital Lift Audits

Corporators Ashraf Azmi and Saeeda Khan also highlighted non-functional lifts at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Khan demanded a comprehensive audit of lifts at all major BMC hospitals, 16 suburban hospitals and civic nursing homes. She also sought an audit of hospital machinery and equipment to prevent risks to patients.

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Health Committee chairman Harish Bhandirge criticised the BMC's Mechanical and Electrical Department, alleging that several employees had remained posted at the same locations for five to 10 years. He demanded their transfers and an investigation into their financial affairs.

Action Sought Against Negligent Officials

BMC House Leader Ganesh Khankar demanded a three-month suspension of officials found guilty of negligence. Additional Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma to investigate the matter and take action against those responsible.

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