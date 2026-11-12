Mumbai Bomb Threat Targets Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, BMC Office & PNB Branches; Police Register Case & Launch Investigation | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai police are put on alert after a fresh bomb threat was received in Mumbai, warning of explosions at several prominent locations, including Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office and branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB). DCP Ragsudha said, "A hoax bomb mail threat was received at BMC office and PNB bank today morning. Nothing suspicious found. Further legal process is going on."

Threatening Email Names Multiple Locations

According to the information received, a threatening email was sent to the BMC office at 10.52 am on November 12. The email threatened bomb blasts at two PNB branches in Mumbai — Marine Drive and Zaveri Bazaar — at 1.11 pm. It also warned of a car bomb attack at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Juhu.

@BKU_KisanUnion @RakeshTikaitBKU @Greenpeace @GretaThunberg #MUMBAI ON HIGH ALERT! Bomb Threat Targets Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow, Mayor’s Office & Airport#MumbaiNews #BombThreat #AmitabhBachchan#MumbaiHighAlert #BreakingNews #PrashantKishor NSUI जेन्सेन हुआंग TD Power Systems https://t.co/t9T1BfgYJZ — Edward kumar Lakra (@LakraKumar91345) November 12, 2026

Apart from these locations, the email reportedly mentioned the airport, Mahalaxmi Stadium, courts and the Mayor's office as potential targets. The name of a pro-Khalistan organisation was also allegedly used in the threatening email. Following the threat, the concerned agencies immediately alerted the police, and security checks were carried out at the locations mentioned in the email. However, the police said that nothing suspicious was found during the searches.

Police Investigate Source Of Bomb Threat

Preliminary information also suggested that a VPN network was used to make calls in connection with the threat. The use of VPN services has reportedly posed technical challenges for investigators in tracing the original source of the communication and identifying the person behind it. The police have registered an NC and initiated an investigation to trace the source of the threatening email, examine the technical details of the calls and identify the sender.

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Mumbai Police have heightened vigilance at key locations across Mumbai. Investigators are probing whether the threat was part of an actual attack conspiracy or merely an attempt to spread panic.

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