Mumbai: BMC Generates 39,032 Ayushman Health Cards In 33 Days; Only One Ward Crosses Target

BMC is conducting registration drives across Mumbai through civic hospitals, dispensaries, ward offices and ration shops to expand access to government health insurance schemes | File Photo

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has generated around 39,000 Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) health insurance cards in the first 33 days of its 100-day Mumbai DigiHealth Connect campaign.

However, the ward-wise performance reveals a significant disparity, with only one ward crossing its stipulated target while several wards have achieved less than one per cent.

Launched on October 2, 2026, the campaign aims to ensure that more eligible citizens are brought under the health insurance schemes, which provide cashless hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year at empanelled government and private hospitals, subject to eligibility and scheme provisions. The 100-day campaign will continue until January 2027.

39,032 Cards Generated In 33 Days

According to the BMC's cumulative zonal data up to November 3, the civic body has generated 39,032 cards, averaging approximately 1,183 cards daily during the first 33 days.

Zone 2 has emerged as the best performer with 10,927 cards, followed by Zone 6 with 8,676 and Zone 3 with 6,333. Zone 5 is at the bottom with only 1,481 cards, followed by Zone 1 with 2,400.

At the ward level, S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg) has recorded the highest number of cards at 6,335, followed by G/S ward (Worli, Lower Parel) with 5,396. However, in terms of target achievement, C ward (Marine Lines, Kalbadevi) is the only ward to cross the 100 per cent mark, achieving 104.7 per cent with 1,007 cards.

Several Wards Record Poor Performance

The lowest performance has been recorded in P/N ward (Malad, Malvani), which has generated just 62 cards, with zero per cent target achievement. M/W ward (Chembur, Tilak Nagar) and M/E ward (Govandi, Mankhurd) have achieved only 0.4 per cent each, while L ward (Kurla, Chandivali) has recorded 0.3 per cent.

The daily performance figures show that October 30 was the most productive day, with 2,580 cards generated and 1,887 cards distributed.

BMC Intensifies Registration Outreach

Under the campaign, the BMC is facilitating registrations through its hospitals, dispensaries, Aapla Dawakhana centres, ward offices and ration shops.

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“ASHA workers and community health volunteers are assisting in identifying eligible beneficiaries and completing the registration process through ration cards and e-KYC verification,” said a senior civic official, adding that with nearly two-thirds of the 100-day campaign still remaining, there would be a rise in outreach, particularly in low-performing suburban wards.

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