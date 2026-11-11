Mumbai: BMC Plans ₹4.26-Crore Rooftop Solar Projects Across 11 Civic Locations, Targets 700 kW Capacity

The proposed solar installations across 10 Mumbai fire stations and the Byculla Municipal Printing Press aim to reduce electricity expenses and promote renewable energy use | File Photo

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed solar power projects across 11 civic locations, targeting a combined generation capacity of around 700 kW. The installations will cover fire brigade stations and the rooftop of its Byculla printing press.

The move builds on earlier solar initiatives at the Bhandup Complex and several municipal schools, aiming to cut electricity costs and boost renewable energy use across civic infrastructure.

Solar Installations At 11 Civic Locations

The project will be implemented in accordance with the Municipal Corporation’s 'Net Zero Municipal Action Plan', which aims to promote the adoption of rooftop solar energy systems and encourage the use of renewable energy.

Under this initiative, rooftop solar installations will be established at 11 municipal locations, comprising 10 fire stations across Colaba, Dadar, Nariman Point, Bandra, Borivali, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Goregaon, Dindoshi, Mulund and Mankhurd, along with the Municipal Printing Press at Byculla.

The solar power generated will cater to the electricity requirements of the respective fire stations and the Municipal Printing Press, reducing dependence on conventional power sources, lowering electricity bills and contributing to the BMC's carbon emission reduction targets.

“This initiative reflects the Mumbai Fire Brigade’s commitment to sustainability, demonstrating that protecting the city and protecting the environment can go hand in hand. It is a meaningful step towards a greener and more sustainable Mumbai,” a senior civic official said.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 4.26 crore, will be executed by Sequon Greens Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd., the selected contractor for all 11 locations.

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Proposed Solar Power Capacities

The proposed solar installations will have the following capacities:

Borivali: 75 kW (highest among fire stations)

Bandra and Mulund: 65 kW each

Dadar and Mankhurd: 60 kW each

Colaba: 55 kW

Nariman Point: 50 kW

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dindoshi: 35 kW each

Goregaon: 30 kW

Byculla Municipal Printing Press: 100 kW with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and 70 kW without battery storage.

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