Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Solar Tree' Project At 3 Gardens To Boost Renewable Energy And Sustainability

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurated the BMC's first Solar Tree installation at a public garden in Mulund East. | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, June 25: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to implement the Solar Tree project at three locations across Mumbai. The first such installation has been set up at Dr Chintamanrao Dwarkanath Deshmukh Garden in Mulund East in collaboration with Nayara Energy Limited.

The Solar Tree project was inaugurated on Thursday by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, marking the launch of an initiative aimed at promoting renewable energy and sustainability in the city's public spaces.

Renewable Energy In Public Spaces

"The initiative aims to transform public gardens from mere recreational spaces into smart green hubs that generate clean energy. Through this project, the BMC is effectively integrating renewable energy, environmental conservation and citizen-centric development. Similar initiatives will be expanded across the city in the future," said Tawde.

Under the initiative, Solar Trees have also been installed at Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Recreation Ground and Shilpgram Garden in Jogeshwari, where a Solar Gazebo has additionally been set up.

The combined installed capacity of these installations is approximately 69.3 kW, with an estimated annual generation of 1.24 lakh units of clean electricity and a reduction of nearly 82,000 kg of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Space-Efficient Green Technology

One of the key features of the project is its ability to generate maximum renewable energy while occupying minimal space. Compared with conventional solar installations, Solar Tree technology saves nearly 95 to 98 per cent of land area, making it a highly practical and sustainable solution for space-constrained cities such as Mumbai.

"Designed in the shape of a tree, the Solar Tree is the project's signature attraction. Beyond generating clean energy, it enhances the aesthetic appeal of public parks and serves as a visible symbol of sustainable development, attracting the attention of visitors and helping raise awareness about renewable energy," said a senior civic official.

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The tree-shaped Solar Trees are the project's key attraction, generating clean energy while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of public parks. Complementing them is the Solar Gazebo, which provides shade and seating for visitors while also producing electricity, creating a unique blend of recreation, comfort and sustainability, he added.

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