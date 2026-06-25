 Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Solar Tree' Project At 3 Gardens To Boost Renewable Energy And Sustainability
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Launches 'Solar Tree' Project At 3 Gardens To Boost Renewable Energy And Sustainability

Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Solar Tree' Project At 3 Gardens To Boost Renewable Energy And Sustainability

The BMC has launched its Solar Tree project under a CSR initiative, installing renewable energy systems at three public gardens in Mumbai. The 69.3 kW installations are expected to generate about 1.24 lakh units of clean electricity annually while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 82,000 kg and promoting sustainable public spaces.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Solar Tree' Project At 3 Gardens To Boost Renewable Energy And Sustainability
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurated the BMC's first Solar Tree installation at a public garden in Mulund East. | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, June 25: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to implement the Solar Tree project at three locations across Mumbai. The first such installation has been set up at Dr Chintamanrao Dwarkanath Deshmukh Garden in Mulund East in collaboration with Nayara Energy Limited.

The Solar Tree project was inaugurated on Thursday by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, marking the launch of an initiative aimed at promoting renewable energy and sustainability in the city's public spaces.

Renewable Energy In Public Spaces

"The initiative aims to transform public gardens from mere recreational spaces into smart green hubs that generate clean energy. Through this project, the BMC is effectively integrating renewable energy, environmental conservation and citizen-centric development. Similar initiatives will be expanded across the city in the future," said Tawde.

Under the initiative, Solar Trees have also been installed at Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Recreation Ground and Shilpgram Garden in Jogeshwari, where a Solar Gazebo has additionally been set up.

The combined installed capacity of these installations is approximately 69.3 kW, with an estimated annual generation of 1.24 lakh units of clean electricity and a reduction of nearly 82,000 kg of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Space-Efficient Green Technology

One of the key features of the project is its ability to generate maximum renewable energy while occupying minimal space. Compared with conventional solar installations, Solar Tree technology saves nearly 95 to 98 per cent of land area, making it a highly practical and sustainable solution for space-constrained cities such as Mumbai.

"Designed in the shape of a tree, the Solar Tree is the project's signature attraction. Beyond generating clean energy, it enhances the aesthetic appeal of public parks and serves as a visible symbol of sustainable development, attracting the attention of visitors and helping raise awareness about renewable energy," said a senior civic official.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Solar Trees & Solar Flowers Transform Juhu Garden Junction Into Sustainable Art Landmark
Mumbai: Solar Trees & Solar Flowers Transform Juhu Garden Junction Into Sustainable Art Landmark

The tree-shaped Solar Trees are the project's key attraction, generating clean energy while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of public parks. Complementing them is the Solar Gazebo, which provides shade and seating for visitors while also producing electricity, creating a unique blend of recreation, comfort and sustainability, he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on