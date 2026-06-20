Mumbai: Solar Trees & Solar Flowers Transform Juhu Garden Junction Into Sustainable Art Landmark |

Mumbai: A public art installation comprising four 'Solar Trees' and four 'Solar Flowers' were inaugurated at the Juhu Garden junction in Mumbai on Friday.

The art, which is part of Spain-born

Sangeeta Babani’s public art installation series, ‘Solar in Full Bloom’, is designed to celebrate the relationship between nature, sustainability and renewable energy.

Actor Anupam Kher and Maharashtra Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar on Friday inaugurated the installation, developed in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s H-West Ward.

KAUSHAL PUNATAR

The Solar Trees feature solar panels integrated into tree-like structures, while the Solar Flowers incorporate petal-shaped solar panels inspired by blooming flowers. Together, the artworks blend public art with clean-energy concepts, offering commuters and residents a striking visual reminder of the importance of sustainable development, the organisers said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kher reflected on his long association with Mumbai’s western suburbs, recalling that he had lived in areas including Bandra, Kherwadi and Juhu at different stages of his life.

KAUSHAL PUNATAR

Emphasising the role of public art in urban life, Kher said, “Beautification is needed not only for eyes but for the soul also. We live in times when our soul needs to feel good too, and that's a beautiful way to do it with an installation like this.”

Shelar highlighted the collective effort behind the project, stating that Mumbai’s beauty is enhanced through the contributions of its citizens, artists and civic authorities. He praised Babani’s continued efforts in transforming public spaces and said such collaborations help make the city more vibrant and aesthetically appealing.

Ward 97 Corporator Hetal Gala and Sindoor Mittal of Avaada Group were also present at the event.

Babani is widely recognised for turning Mumbai’s streets, flyovers, junctions and public spaces into open-air galleries through murals, sculptures and large-scale public artworks. Over the years, her works have become familiar landmarks for thousands of residents and visitors.

Explaining the concept behind ‘Solar in Full Bloom’, Babani said the sculptures are “living, breathing concepts” that draw power from the sun while mimicking nature. She expressed hope that the installations would encourage people to see renewable energy not merely as technology, but as an integral part of a greener future growing within the city’s landscape.



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