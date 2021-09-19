India records 30,773 COVID-19 cases, 309 deaths in last 24 hours

With 30,773 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has increased to 3,26,71,167, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,44,838, with 309 more fatalities being recorded, it said.

The count of active cases has dipped to 3,32,158, according to Union health ministry data. It said that active COVID-19 cases in the country decreased by 8,481 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases now comprises 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.68 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 3,26,71,167, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.97 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 20 days, according to the data.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 86 days, the ministry said.

Also, 15,59,895 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far to 55,23,40,168, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive has exceeded 80.43 crore, according to the ministry.

The Health Ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:02 AM IST