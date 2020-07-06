Coronavirus cases in India as of July 6: India records 24,248 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 6,97,413

India has reported a spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus count now stands at 6,97,413 cases of which 2,53,287 patients are active cases. India's cured/discharged patients crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,24,433 patients cured/discharged and while one patient has migrated. 425 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 19,693.

With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day. India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.