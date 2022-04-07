India records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

With 1,033 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,31,958, while the active cases dipped to 11,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,530 with 43 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 232 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,98,789 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.20 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:49 AM IST